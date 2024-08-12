iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $139.56

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $139.56 and last traded at $140.09, with a volume of 310487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $140.22.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

