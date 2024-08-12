Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Major Shareholder Sells $8,400,000.00 in Stock

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $8,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,013,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,093,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Samjo Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Iteris alerts:

On Monday, August 12th, Samjo Management, Llc sold 848,300 shares of Iteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $5,929,617.00.

Iteris Stock Down 0.3 %

ITI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,982,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,266. Iteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.97 million, a P/E ratio of 99.71 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Iteris in a research report on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Iteris

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iteris

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Iteris by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Iteris by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.