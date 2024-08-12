Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.91

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.91 and last traded at C$3.88, with a volume of 96839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ventum Financial lifted their price objective on Jaguar Mining from C$2.35 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Jaguar Mining Stock Up 5.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.60. The company has a market cap of C$304.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.05). Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of C$43.92 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.5950704 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 86,000 shares of Jaguar Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.51 per share, with a total value of C$215,576.20. Insiders purchased 896,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,433 over the last quarter. Insiders own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company's principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

