Jeffery George Lawson Purchases 7,500 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Jeffery George Lawson acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$25.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$194,850.00.

Jeffery George Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Jeffery George Lawson acquired 2,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$25.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,480.00.

TSE:CVE traded up C$0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$26.09. 1,959,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,155,094. The firm has a market cap of C$48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.77. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$19.82 and a twelve month high of C$29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

CVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.50 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.08.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

