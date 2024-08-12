Jito 1-Day Volume Hits $64.01 Million (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last week, Jito has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. One Jito token can currently be bought for about $2.49 or 0.00004215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jito has a total market cap of $285.86 million and $64.01 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jito Profile

Jito was first traded on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 124,526,075.6 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.5194912 USD and is down -6.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 214 active market(s) with $58,220,244.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

