Joseph Marushack Purchases 493 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Marushack acquired 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.22 per share, for a total transaction of $29,688.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,688.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Northrim BanCorp Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ NRIM opened at $61.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.37. The company has a market capitalization of $336.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.73. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $74.34.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $46.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrim BanCorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

