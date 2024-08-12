JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA) Shares Sold by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBCA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 43,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS BBCA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,802 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.93.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.