JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $100.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SYNA. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.44.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYNA

Synaptics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SYNA traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.53. 85,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,871. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.86 and its 200-day moving average is $94.08. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $67.83 and a 1 year high of $121.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $247.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.17 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its position in Synaptics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 9,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Synaptics by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 26.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Synaptics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

(Get Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.