JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $17.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bumble from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bumble from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America cut Bumble from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bumble from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Bumble from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.91.

Bumble Stock Up 4.7 %

Bumble stock opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94. The company has a market cap of $754.67 million, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.70. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.04 million. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bumble

In other Bumble news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $85,483.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

