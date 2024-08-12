JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,972 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,471,687,000 after purchasing an additional 778,297 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,016,878,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,894,729,000 after buying an additional 150,812 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,338,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,629,757,000 after buying an additional 695,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,170,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,329,000 after buying an additional 154,426 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Barclays upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,849,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,250,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $217.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,347,034.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,550,454.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,533 shares of company stock worth $5,310,756. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.