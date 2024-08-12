JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s 7th Largest Position

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 301,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,745 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $17,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,807,000 after purchasing an additional 815,598 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061,819 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,836,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,906,000 after acquiring an additional 315,588 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,172,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,414,000 after purchasing an additional 187,656 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.41. 2,372,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,313,369. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.51 and its 200-day moving average is $56.61.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

