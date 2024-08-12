Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KPTI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.80.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $100.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.21.

In related news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 468,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $449,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at $3,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,279,081 shares of company stock worth $1,237,898 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 295.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 54,839 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

