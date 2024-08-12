Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in July

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kesko Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of KKOYY stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $9.33. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,750. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09. Kesko Oyj has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $10.15.

Kesko Oyj Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Kesko Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

About Kesko Oyj

Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade divisions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.

