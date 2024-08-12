Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 38,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.4% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.25. The company had a trading volume of 247,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,429. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $162.51.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

