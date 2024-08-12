KILT Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $54,151.26 (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. KILT Protocol has a market cap of $21.41 million and $54,151.26 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KILT Protocol has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One KILT Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol Profile

KILT Protocol launched on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol. The official website for KILT Protocol is kilt.io. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KILT Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT Protocol is a blockchain platform designed for the decentralised management of digital identities and credentials. Developed by BOTLabs GmbH under the leadership of Ingo Rübe, KILT leverages Substrate to facilitate secure and private verification processes across multiple sectors. This protocol addresses the crucial need for reliable digital identity management while ensuring user privacy and control over personal data.”

