Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $2.43

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) gapped up prior to trading on Monday. The stock had previously closed at $2.43, but opened at $2.52. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 119,576 shares changing hands.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Up 6.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 25.61% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $244.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KC. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 313.9% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 32,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 24,932 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

(Get Free Report)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

