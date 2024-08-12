Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $2.43

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.43, but opened at $2.52. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 119,576 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 25.61% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KC. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 313.9% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 32,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 24,932 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

