Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $2.43

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.43, but opened at $2.52. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 119,576 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 25.61% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.
