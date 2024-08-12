Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.000-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kingstone Companies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.200-1.600 EPS.

Kingstone Companies Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.50. 175,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $82.56 million, a PE ratio of -750,000.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53. Kingstone Companies has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $8.12.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.77 million for the quarter. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KINS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Kingstone Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kingstone Companies in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

