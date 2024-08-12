KonPay (KON) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $899,455.45

KonPay (KON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, KonPay has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. KonPay has a market capitalization of $899,455.45 and $24,679.09 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KonPay coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KonPay

KonPay was first traded on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io. KonPay’s official message board is konpay.medium.com.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KonPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KonPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

