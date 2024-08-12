Koppers’ (KOP) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $64.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 80.03% from the stock’s current price.

Koppers Stock Performance

Shares of KOP stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $35.55. 169,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,515. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.85. Koppers has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $58.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.57.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $563.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.17 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Koppers

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers

In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,597,898.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $319,850. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 26,195 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Koppers by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.