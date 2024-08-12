Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 48,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 29,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 88,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $223,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GDX stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $35.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,773,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,509,775. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average of $32.80. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $39.41.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.