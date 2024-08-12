Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.1% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after acquiring an additional 43,428 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,554,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,355,039 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,052,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,361. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $128.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $101.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.70%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Argus upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.77.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

