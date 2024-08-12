Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Trading Up 4.1%

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.26 and last traded at $42.11. Approximately 83,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 489,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.81.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Featured Articles

