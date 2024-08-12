L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lowered its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises 1.6% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $13,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,343,000 after buying an additional 420,943 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,374,000 after buying an additional 30,358 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,057,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 13,423 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.14.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LHX traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $228.83. 531,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,258. The stock has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $245.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,086,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,086,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,733,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,189,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,312 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,822 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

