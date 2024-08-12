Lake Street Capital Lowers Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) to Hold

Lake Street Capital cut shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Northland Capmk upgraded Cardlytics to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Cardlytics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Cardlytics Price Performance

CDLX stock opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $69.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.39 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.36% and a negative net margin of 55.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 5,956 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $47,350.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cardlytics news, COO Amit Gupta sold 22,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $196,573.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 150,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,927.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 5,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $47,350.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,742 shares of company stock valued at $735,905. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardlytics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 711.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 307,800 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter worth $3,622,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,011,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,193,000 after purchasing an additional 231,303 shares during the period. Perbak Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter worth $2,348,000. Finally, General Equity Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 624,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 147,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

