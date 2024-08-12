LayerZero (ZRO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $96.10 Million

LayerZero (ZRO) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One LayerZero token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.51 or 0.00005874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LayerZero has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. LayerZero has a market capitalization of $385.96 million and $96.10 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LayerZero

LayerZero’s genesis date was June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. LayerZero’s official message board is info.layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. The official website for LayerZero is layerzero.foundation.

Buying and Selling LayerZero

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 3.255022 USD and is down -11.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 215 active market(s) with $80,822,733.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LayerZero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LayerZero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

