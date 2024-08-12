Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 69.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Leidos by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in Leidos by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 3,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 68,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,308.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,308.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,605.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Leidos

Leidos Price Performance

Leidos stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.97. The company had a trading volume of 181,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,757. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.97. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $155.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.