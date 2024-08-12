Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Trading Down 5.8%

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.93. Approximately 1,172,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 4,095,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LESL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.25 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.96.

The firm has a market cap of $533.91 million, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $569.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Leslie’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LESL. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 32,510.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the period. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

