Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Shares Gap Down to $23.99

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.99, but opened at $22.29. Life Time Group shares last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 369,978 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LTH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.93.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Life Time Group

Life Time Group Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.86.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $667.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Life Time Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Life Time Group

In related news, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $653,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,414,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,708,913.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,530,000 after buying an additional 1,665,006 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 3,657.9% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,485 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $14,544,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Life Time Group by 19.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,658,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,728,000 after purchasing an additional 770,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Life Time Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,486,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.