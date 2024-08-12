Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) PT Raised to $110.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Benchmark from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:LGND traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.06. The stock had a trading volume of 42,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,298. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $112.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.65.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.34. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 79.30%. The company had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Todd C. Davis purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,010 shares in the company, valued at $11,979,943.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $505,136.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,090.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd C. Davis purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,979,943.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Articles

