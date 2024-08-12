LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Insider Buys $44,462.40 in Stock

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) insider Catherine Eisel acquired 7,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $44,462.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,984. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LINKBANCORP Price Performance

NASDAQ LNKB opened at $6.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $233.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 0.51.

LINKBANCORP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. LINKBANCORP’s payout ratio is -115.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of LINKBANCORP in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LINKBANCORP

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNKB. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter worth about $1,724,000. 37.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

