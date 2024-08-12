Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,093.9% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.50. 5,337,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,853,173. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

