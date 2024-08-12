Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Makes New $385,000 Investment in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:MGNR)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:MGNR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Separately, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $19,319,000.

Shares of MGNR stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.80. 14,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,861. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.54. The firm has a market cap of $37.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.89. American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $32.71.

The American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (MGNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investments in a narrow portfolio of global stocks that are predominantly involved in natural resources and related businesses.

