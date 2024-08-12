Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Sells 16,391 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 65.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,391 shares during the quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,235,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $145,477,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,772,000 after buying an additional 1,141,026 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,614,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,310,000 after buying an additional 902,096 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $78,567,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.80. 2,173,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,954,646. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.90. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

