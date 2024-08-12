Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.74

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.74 and last traded at $24.64, with a volume of 403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

Lithium & Boron Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.17.

Lithium & Boron Technology Company Profile

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells boric acid and related compounds for use in industrial and consumer applications in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as SmartHeat Inc and changed its name to Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc in October 2019.

