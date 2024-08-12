Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 5,200 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 68.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Darin Harper bought 13,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $521,125.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,490.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.77. 175,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,043. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.28. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.14.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.44). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 48.50%. The firm had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PLAY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $86.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLAY

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.