Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $125,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $343.88. The company had a trading volume of 429,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,608. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $356.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $87.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.