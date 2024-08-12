Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $125,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.
Sherwin-Williams Price Performance
Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $343.88. The company had a trading volume of 429,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,608. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $356.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $87.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
