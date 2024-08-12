Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $148,000 Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 98,220 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $25,328,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,787,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,814,000 after buying an additional 175,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,281,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,873,000 after buying an additional 87,482 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,724,000 after acquiring an additional 60,697 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.7 %

GILD stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.11. 1,429,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,358,107. The company has a market cap of $91.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.39.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

