Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $55,000 Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 55.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.86. The company had a trading volume of 778,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,573. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.17. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $68.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.01, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ES. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.43.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

