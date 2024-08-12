Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $84,000 Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Exelon were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Exelon by 247.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Exelon by 646.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.92. 2,696,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,836,626. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $42.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average is $36.35.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

