Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 500 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ball were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,855,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,214,000 after acquiring an additional 267,479 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,527,000 after acquiring an additional 998,527 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,815,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,909 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,057,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,372,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other Ball news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ball Stock Up 0.3 %

BALL stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.48. 512,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ball had a net margin of 32.79% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Ball’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BALL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.08.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

