Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,000,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,801,000 after purchasing an additional 88,982 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 916.7% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,271 shares of company stock valued at $17,567,508. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.02. 1,550,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,953,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

