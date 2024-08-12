Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 38,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 497.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.33.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP stock traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $523.21. 70,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,004. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $474.46 and a 1-year high of $579.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $552.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $544.94. The firm has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,019. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

