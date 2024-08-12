Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,577,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $70.65. The company had a trading volume of 328,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,557. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.26 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.03%.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQR. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

