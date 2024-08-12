Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 130.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,697,000 after purchasing an additional 73,774 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $29,454,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 414.2% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT traded up $5.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $556.91. 786,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,406. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $562.60. The stock has a market cap of $133.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.23.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.85.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

