Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LPX. StockNews.com lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.88.

Shares of LPX traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $95.04. 63,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $101.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.54.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $320,245.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,819.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $76,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total value of $320,245.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,819.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,027 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 57.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,596 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

