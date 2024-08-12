Lpwm LLC Invests $228,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $205.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,078,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,251,681. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.43. The company has a market capitalization of $591.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $217.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,756. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

