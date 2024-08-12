Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Trading Up 5% After Analyst Upgrade

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $65.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lumentum traded as high as $45.56 and last traded at $45.40. 381,501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,313,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.25.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on LITE. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lumentum to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Lumentum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.88.
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
