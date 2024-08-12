Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $38.19

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.19 and last traded at $38.23, with a volume of 108491 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.94.

Get Magna International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Magna International

Magna International Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). Magna International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 35.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,102,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,118,000 after acquiring an additional 289,105 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Magna International by 616.1% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 132,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 114,160 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 189,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 53,695 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 17,611 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.