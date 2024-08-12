Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.94

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.94 and last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Man Wah Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97.

Man Wah Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.3383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from Man Wah’s previous dividend of $0.34.

About Man Wah

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

