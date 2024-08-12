Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Short Interest Update

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 981,800 shares, an increase of 2,336.2% from the July 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,272.7 days.
Mapletree Logistics Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MAPGF remained flat at $0.96 during trading hours on Monday. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04.
Mapletree Logistics Trust Company Profile
